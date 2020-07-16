7251 Windswept Loop

Amenities

DISTINCTIVE 4 BED/2.5 BATH 2360 SQ FT/GATED FOOTHILLS AT WINGFIELD VILLAGE HOME - This distinctive home located in the gated community of Foothills at Wingfield Village is a must see. It is 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2360 Sq Ft with a 2 car garage + large bonus loft on 2nd floor for office or gathering area. Wood laminate flooring. The kitchen opens up to the living room and is fully equipped for your cooking convenience. It has a large pantry, beautiful natural stone counter-tops, a large gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator as well as lots of storage and natural lighting. All bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms are located on the 2nd floor with a 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests.

The laundry room ( with Washer & Dryer installed ) is also on the 2nd floor for your convenience, so no more dragging laundry up & down the stairs. both the front and back yard are set up for low maintenance so you can spend more time doing the things you enjoy and there is a large paver patio in the backyard for relaxing or BBQ's



*********** No Smoking home / Pet with owner approval and additional deposit*************



