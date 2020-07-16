All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 7251 Windswept Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
7251 Windswept Loop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

7251 Windswept Loop

7251 Windswept Loop · (775) 329-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
Wingfield Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7251 Windswept Loop, Sparks, NV 89436
Wingfield Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7251 Windswept Loop · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
DISTINCTIVE 4 BED/2.5 BATH 2360 SQ FT/GATED FOOTHILLS AT WINGFIELD VILLAGE HOME - This distinctive home located in the gated community of Foothills at Wingfield Village is a must see. It is 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2360 Sq Ft with a 2 car garage + large bonus loft on 2nd floor for office or gathering area. Wood laminate flooring. The kitchen opens up to the living room and is fully equipped for your cooking convenience. It has a large pantry, beautiful natural stone counter-tops, a large gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator as well as lots of storage and natural lighting. All bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms are located on the 2nd floor with a 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests.
The laundry room ( with Washer & Dryer installed ) is also on the 2nd floor for your convenience, so no more dragging laundry up & down the stairs. both the front and back yard are set up for low maintenance so you can spend more time doing the things you enjoy and there is a large paver patio in the backyard for relaxing or BBQ's

*********** No Smoking home / Pet with owner approval and additional deposit*************

For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management
1575 Delucchi Lane Suite 224
Reno, NV 89502
775.329.7070
Or visit our website at: Renoprop.com

(RLNE4805512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7251 Windswept Loop have any available units?
7251 Windswept Loop has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 7251 Windswept Loop have?
Some of 7251 Windswept Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7251 Windswept Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7251 Windswept Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7251 Windswept Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 7251 Windswept Loop is pet friendly.
Does 7251 Windswept Loop offer parking?
Yes, 7251 Windswept Loop offers parking.
Does 7251 Windswept Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7251 Windswept Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7251 Windswept Loop have a pool?
No, 7251 Windswept Loop does not have a pool.
Does 7251 Windswept Loop have accessible units?
No, 7251 Windswept Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7251 Windswept Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7251 Windswept Loop has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7251 Windswept Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd
Sparks, NV 89434
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky
Sparks, NV 89434
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard
Sparks, NV 89431
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr
Sparks, NV 89431
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Similar Pages

Sparks 2 BedroomsSparks Dog Friendly Apartments
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Wingfield SpringsDowntown Sparks
Pioneer MeadowsKiley Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity