Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1943 Painted Valley Drive

1943 Painted Valley Drive · (775) 800-8035
Location

1943 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Pioneer Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1943 Painted Valley Drive · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1978 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
internet access
The Magellan - Luxurious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://www.leasefrontera.com

Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.

Frontera at Pioneer Meadows
6618 Cloud Mountain Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
775-800-8035

From quiet parks to shopping and dining, you'll enjoy a vibrant lifestyle at Frontera at Pioneer Meadows.

Three bedroom home with two full baths, Front den for office or entertainment room, fenced in yard, gourmet kitchen and more! Plus, Front and Rear Yard Maintenance is also Included.

Home Site 352 is located is a premium lot with no neighbor behind and it backs up to the community lake with beautiful views of Mount Rose and the Sierra Nevada's. It is also near the community trail system . Other homes may also be available.

Our prices and availability can change daily. Call, Visit or Email for details. Photos are of our model homes and not the property listed.

Home and Community Features:
* 2 Car Garage with Opener * Fenced Yard
* GE Appliances * Linen Closet
* Private Patio * Full sized Washer and Dryer
* Granite Countertops * Kitchen Island
* Pre-wired for internet and cable * Air Conditioning
* Window Coverings * Vertical Blinds
* Pantry * Wood-Like Floors
* Central Heat and Air * Gas Stove
* Walk-in Closet * Dishwasher
* Dual Master Sinks * Stainless Steel Appliances
* Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher & Gas Stove
* Playground, * Hiking and Biking Trails, * Guest Parking
* Minutes from Restaurants, Shopping, and Much More
* Pet Friendly and Professionally Managed

(RLNE5649468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 Painted Valley Drive have any available units?
1943 Painted Valley Drive has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1943 Painted Valley Drive have?
Some of 1943 Painted Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 Painted Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1943 Painted Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 Painted Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1943 Painted Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1943 Painted Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1943 Painted Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 1943 Painted Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1943 Painted Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 Painted Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1943 Painted Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1943 Painted Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1943 Painted Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 Painted Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1943 Painted Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
