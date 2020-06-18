1943 Painted Valley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground garage guest parking internet access

The Magellan - Luxurious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://www.leasefrontera.com



Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.



Frontera at Pioneer Meadows

6618 Cloud Mountain Drive

Sparks, NV 89436

775-800-8035



From quiet parks to shopping and dining, you'll enjoy a vibrant lifestyle at Frontera at Pioneer Meadows.



Three bedroom home with two full baths, Front den for office or entertainment room, fenced in yard, gourmet kitchen and more! Plus, Front and Rear Yard Maintenance is also Included.



Home Site 352 is located is a premium lot with no neighbor behind and it backs up to the community lake with beautiful views of Mount Rose and the Sierra Nevada's. It is also near the community trail system . Other homes may also be available.



Our prices and availability can change daily. Call, Visit or Email for details. Photos are of our model homes and not the property listed.



Home and Community Features:

* 2 Car Garage with Opener * Fenced Yard

* GE Appliances * Linen Closet

* Private Patio * Full sized Washer and Dryer

* Granite Countertops * Kitchen Island

* Pre-wired for internet and cable * Air Conditioning

* Window Coverings * Vertical Blinds

* Pantry * Wood-Like Floors

* Central Heat and Air * Gas Stove

* Walk-in Closet * Dishwasher

* Dual Master Sinks * Stainless Steel Appliances

* Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher & Gas Stove

* Playground, * Hiking and Biking Trails, * Guest Parking

* Minutes from Restaurants, Shopping, and Much More

* Pet Friendly and Professionally Managed



