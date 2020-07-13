All apartments in Reno
Find more places like The Lodge at McCarran Ranch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

The Lodge at McCarran Ranch

800 Redfield Pkwy · (240) 392-6153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV 89509
Reno - Sparks Convention Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0167 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 0014 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0010 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lodge at McCarran Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
internet access
The Lodge offers a host of amenities. Whether you want to swim in the pool, relax in the jacuzzi outside, utilize the fitness center, or hang out in the clubhouse, you will find comfort in every corner of our community. If you enjoy luxurious living with added convenience, come see us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for one pet; $250 for two pets.
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30/month for one pet; $50/month for two pets.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Covered Carports. Contact the Leasing Office for more info on our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have any available units?
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch has 3 units available starting at $1,237 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have?
Some of The Lodge at McCarran Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lodge at McCarran Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lodge at McCarran Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch offer parking?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch offers parking.
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch has a pool.
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch has accessible units.
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Lodge at McCarran Ranch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street
Reno, NV 89503
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr
Reno, NV 89512
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd
Reno, NV 89511
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity