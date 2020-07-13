Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lodge at McCarran Ranch.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
package receiving
accessible
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
internet access
The Lodge offers a host of amenities. Whether you want to swim in the pool, relax in the jacuzzi outside, utilize the fitness center, or hang out in the clubhouse, you will find comfort in every corner of our community. If you enjoy luxurious living with added convenience, come see us today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for one pet; $250 for two pets.
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30/month for one pet; $50/month for two pets.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Covered Carports. Contact the Leasing Office for more info on our parking policy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have any available units?
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch has 3 units available starting at $1,237 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have?
Some of The Lodge at McCarran Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lodge at McCarran Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lodge at McCarran Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch offer parking?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch offers parking.
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch has a pool.
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch has accessible units.
Does The Lodge at McCarran Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lodge at McCarran Ranch has units with dishwashers.