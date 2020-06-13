28 Apartments for rent in Carson City, NV with garage

Apartment List
Carson City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
955-A Roundhouse
955 Round House Ln, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
955-A Round House Available 07/01/20 Southeast Duplex with Great Yard - You need to see this rare unit. Private duplex with full 2 car garage and fenced yard that backs up to open ranch land in southeast Carson.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2531 Carriage Crest
2531 Carriage Crest Drive, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1430 sqft
2531 Carriage Crest Available 07/01/20 2531 Carriage Crest Carson City, NV 89706 Beautiful Northridge Home - Northridge single level home with 2 bedrooms and a den/office. Gas Fireplace in living room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
260-5 Allouette
260 Allouette Way, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1160 sqft
260-5 Allouette - ALL0260-05** Available 07/01/20 Townhouse with 2 Car Garage! - 2 story townhouse centrally located near freeway access, shopping and downtown. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
394 Sunchase Court
394 Sunchase Court, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1430 sqft
Call 775-848-7653 for showings. Modern home, many upgrades, new carpet, new stove, new toilets and kitchen sink. 3BR, 2BA, 2GAR, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Great room design with gas log f/p, tile floors in kitchen, living room, and bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
216 ELIZABETH ST
216 Elizabeth Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1124 sqft
This home is located in the historical part of Carson City on the west side, features wood floors, a fireplace, an additional room for an office and a one car garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1146 Monument Peak Drive
1146 Monument Peak Drive, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
Welcome to a 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Lennar Sierra Crossing at Schulz Ranch single family home. This home features 1,776 sqft built in 2017. This rental is available for $1,850.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,850.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1024 Westcreek Lane
1024 Westcreek Lane, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1237 sqft
Welcome to a 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Northridge single family home. This home features 1,237 sqft on a quiet street. This rental is available for $1,500.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,500.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2270 Meadowbrook Lane
2270 Meadowbrook Lane, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1310 sqft
Clean and ready 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage and perfect yard! Large living and dining room space. One small dog negotiable with additional deposit and monthly fee. No cats. Tenant pays all utilities (power, gas, water/sewer, trash).

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1221 Fonterra
1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1198 sqft
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, downtown, and park. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Attached 1 car garage. Stack-able washer & dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Carson City

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1317 Bridle Way
1317 Bridle Way, Johnson Lane, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1576 sqft
Spacious Home Off of Stephanie and Wildhorse - Please Note: This home cannot be show until after June 1, 2020 due to COVID-19 real estate guidelines.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
628 Boulder Circle
628 Boulder Circle, Dayton, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2572 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home off Dayton Valley Road. This lovely 2,572 square foot home has formal living and dining rooms in addition to the family room and nook. The fourth bedroom can function as an office.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Inverness Ct.
207 Inverness Court, Lyon County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2107 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on the Dayton Valley Golf Course - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with split dual master suites is ready for move in.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
805 Ballybunion Ct.
805 Ballybunion Court, Lyon County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1996 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 3 car garage. Home has new flooring throughout. Home includes bonus room perfect for an office or just extra space! Has a formal dining room along with a fireplace in the family room. Large back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Carson City

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
25 Sunridge Drive
25 Sunridge Drive, Washoe County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1506 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Attached Garage Mountain Home Surrounded by Forest, Additional Square Footage With Enclosed Sunroom. Available Now. Pets on Approval. Non-Smoking Home. Great Location, Minutes From Mt Rose Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe, and Reno.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sutro Heights
1 Unit Available
728 Red Jacket Drive
728 Red Jacket Dr, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1946 sqft
728 Red Jacket Drive Available 07/15/20 728 Red Jacket Drive Dayton Nevada - 2 Story home in Sutro neighborhood, easy access to Interstate 50, close to shopping/dining. Corner Lot with 3 car garage and low maintenance landscaping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
144 Village Blvd. #77
144 Village Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
Incline Village: McCloud Condominium. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - COMING SOON...NEW FLOORING, PAINT, AND BLINDS. Unfurnished, upstairs McCloud Condominium.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1164 MONTEVIDEO
1164 Montevideo Cir, Minden, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2378 sqft
1164 MONTEVIDEO - FOR RENT! $2100 PER MONTH - Welcome to The Townes at Monterra. Carson Valley's newest community, offers eloquent townhomes in close proximity to downtown Minden.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
929 Northwood #101
929 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1846 sqft
929 Northwood #101 Available 10/01/20 Incline Village: Third Creek Condominium - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - Unfurnished - Third Creek Condominium. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage, Deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
830 Oriole Way #14
830 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
830 Oriole Way #14 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms,3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Granite Counter-Tops throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
565 SILVERTIP DR.
565 Silvertip Drive, Incline Village, NV
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3754 sqft
565 SILVERTIP DR. Available 07/01/20 FOR RENT! 6 Bedroom, 5 bath 3754 sqft $5000 One year lease! - 6 Bedroom, 5 baths! The living room, kitchen and master suite all on the entry level.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1070 TILLER DR.
1070 Tiller Drive, Incline Village, NV
Studio
$6,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1070 TILLER DR. Available 07/15/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Mill Creek Subdivision! - Location, Location, Location!!! 1/2 block off of Lakeshore Blvd. in the desirable Mill Creek Subdivision of Incline Village, NV.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
477 First Green Dr.
477 First Green Drive, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3125 sqft
Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms - Spacious house with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Private Setting, Peak of the Lake. NRED# B.0022296.LLC No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831176)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carson City, NV

Carson City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

