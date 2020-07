Amenities

dishwasher garage pool trash valet fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage trash valet

Fully furnished ground floor one bedroom, located on the pool, READY FOR MOVE IN. Condo comes with all the furniture, fully stocked kitchen, linens and towels. Water, sewage, valet trash, gas and electric, and HOA dues are included in the monthly rental rate. Listing Agent: Jessica Lynn Razzari Email Address: jrazzari@hotmail.com Broker: Own It Realty & Property Mgmnt