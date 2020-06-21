6153 Greenbrook Drive

Amenities

6153 Greenbrook Dr. Reno, NV 89511 - $2,075/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1993

Sq Footage: 2176 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 3 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $2,075

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Laundry: None

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located near Bartley Ranch and zoned for great schools. Very well maintained, open layout. Central A/C, washer/dryer hookups attached 3 car garage. *Please note - PROPERTY DOES NOT INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR. Call to schedule a showing.



RENTAL FEATURES

Dining room

Family room

Storage space

Range / Oven

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Fenced yard

Lawn

Sprinkler system

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Fireplace

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS

Available 6/8/20!! *Renter's Insurance Required.* Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!



