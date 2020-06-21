6153 Greenbrook Drive

Amenities
6153 Greenbrook Dr. Reno, NV 89511 - $2,075/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1993
Sq Footage: 2176 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 3 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,075
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: None
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located near Bartley Ranch and zoned for great schools. Very well maintained, open layout. Central A/C, washer/dryer hookups attached 3 car garage. *Please note - PROPERTY DOES NOT INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR. Call to schedule a showing.
RENTAL FEATURES
Dining room
Family room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fenced yard
Lawn
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
Available 6/8/20!! *Renter's Insurance Required.* Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3624226)