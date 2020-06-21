All apartments in Reno
6153 Greenbrook Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6153 Greenbrook Drive

6153 Greenbrook Drive · (775) 322-1093
Location

6153 Greenbrook Drive, Reno, NV 89511
Lakeridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6153 Greenbrook Drive · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6153 Greenbrook Dr. Reno, NV 89511 - $2,075/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1993
Sq Footage: 2176 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 3 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,075
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: None
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located near Bartley Ranch and zoned for great schools. Very well maintained, open layout. Central A/C, washer/dryer hookups attached 3 car garage. *Please note - PROPERTY DOES NOT INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR. Call to schedule a showing.

RENTAL FEATURES
Dining room
Family room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fenced yard
Lawn
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS
Available 6/8/20!! *Renter's Insurance Required.* Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3624226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6153 Greenbrook Drive have any available units?
6153 Greenbrook Drive has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 6153 Greenbrook Drive have?
Some of 6153 Greenbrook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6153 Greenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6153 Greenbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6153 Greenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6153 Greenbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6153 Greenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6153 Greenbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 6153 Greenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6153 Greenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6153 Greenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 6153 Greenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6153 Greenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6153 Greenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6153 Greenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6153 Greenbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
