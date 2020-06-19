Amenities
2429 Marjay Ct. Reno, NV 89512 - $1,525/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1976
Sq Footage: 1296 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: 1 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,525
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size: 3049 Square Feet
Property Type: Condo
DESCRIPTION
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo located at Meadowview Terrace includes an attached 1-car garage, wood burning fireplace, enclosed patio and washer/dryer. The owner reserves the right not to repair/replace the washer and dryer.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Porch
Heat: forced air
Ceiling fans
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Covered parking
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
Available 5/11/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3255195)