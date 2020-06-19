Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2429 Marjay Ct. Reno, NV 89512 - $1,525/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1976

Sq Footage: 1296 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths

Parking: 1 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,525

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit

Lot Size: 3049 Square Feet

Property Type: Condo



DESCRIPTION



This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo located at Meadowview Terrace includes an attached 1-car garage, wood burning fireplace, enclosed patio and washer/dryer. The owner reserves the right not to repair/replace the washer and dryer.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Storage space

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Porch

Heat: forced air

Ceiling fans

Fireplace

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Covered parking

Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS

Available 5/11/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3255195)