Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2429 Marjay Ct.

2429 Marjay Court · (775) 322-1093
Location

2429 Marjay Court, Reno, NV 89512
Wildcreek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2429 Marjay Ct. · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2429 Marjay Ct. Reno, NV 89512 - $1,525/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1976
Sq Footage: 1296 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: 1 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,525
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size: 3049 Square Feet
Property Type: Condo

DESCRIPTION

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo located at Meadowview Terrace includes an attached 1-car garage, wood burning fireplace, enclosed patio and washer/dryer. The owner reserves the right not to repair/replace the washer and dryer.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Porch
Heat: forced air
Ceiling fans
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Covered parking
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
Available 5/11/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3255195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Marjay Ct. have any available units?
2429 Marjay Ct. has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Marjay Ct. have?
Some of 2429 Marjay Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Marjay Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Marjay Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Marjay Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 Marjay Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2429 Marjay Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Marjay Ct. does offer parking.
Does 2429 Marjay Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2429 Marjay Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Marjay Ct. have a pool?
No, 2429 Marjay Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Marjay Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2429 Marjay Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Marjay Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 Marjay Ct. has units with dishwashers.
