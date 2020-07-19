Amenities

13395 STONELAND DR. Available 08/01/20 Stunning Single-Level Home in Mountaingate - This beautiful property, on a corner lot, offers a flowing, open floor plan with sunny interior courtyard; true chef's kitchen with Thermador induction cook top and Miele steam oven; 3 spacious bedrooms; office and a bonus room. Backyard is nicely xeriscaped with covered patio and ample space for outdoor enjoyment. Garage offers additional tandem space, perfect for storage. Mountaingate is a fully gated community; easy access to Summit Mall, Mt. Rose, Lake Tahoe, the Reno-Tahoe Airport, and more! Pets on approval from owner. NV license 78638.



(RLNE5894225)