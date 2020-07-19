All apartments in Reno
13395 STONELAND DR.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

13395 STONELAND DR.

13395 Stoneland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13395 Stoneland Drive, Reno, NV 89511
Zolezzi Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
13395 STONELAND DR. Available 08/01/20 Stunning Single-Level Home in Mountaingate - This beautiful property, on a corner lot, offers a flowing, open floor plan with sunny interior courtyard; true chef's kitchen with Thermador induction cook top and Miele steam oven; 3 spacious bedrooms; office and a bonus room. Backyard is nicely xeriscaped with covered patio and ample space for outdoor enjoyment. Garage offers additional tandem space, perfect for storage. Mountaingate is a fully gated community; easy access to Summit Mall, Mt. Rose, Lake Tahoe, the Reno-Tahoe Airport, and more! Pets on approval from owner. NV license 78638.

(RLNE5894225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13395 STONELAND DR. have any available units?
13395 STONELAND DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 13395 STONELAND DR. have?
Some of 13395 STONELAND DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13395 STONELAND DR. currently offering any rent specials?
13395 STONELAND DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13395 STONELAND DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13395 STONELAND DR. is pet friendly.
Does 13395 STONELAND DR. offer parking?
Yes, 13395 STONELAND DR. offers parking.
Does 13395 STONELAND DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13395 STONELAND DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13395 STONELAND DR. have a pool?
No, 13395 STONELAND DR. does not have a pool.
Does 13395 STONELAND DR. have accessible units?
No, 13395 STONELAND DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 13395 STONELAND DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13395 STONELAND DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
