Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:35 PM

54 Studio Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Studio apartments could offer the best of North Las Vegas living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, an... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1445 W Alexander Road C107
1445 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$2,500
2245 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1445 W Alexander Road C107 in North Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3940 N. Martin Luther King Blvd - B-110
3940 North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$3,500
3204 sqft
CAM $.47/SF used to be Medical office
Results within 1 mile of North Las Vegas

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Bonanza
600 East Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$949
286 sqft
Move In Today: Low-cost, furnished studio apartments on the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
Results within 5 miles of North Las Vegas
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
16 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Park 80
4480 Sirius Ave, Paradise, NV
Studio
$820
410 sqft
A gated community in the heart of Godley Station with contemporary apartments that offer open-floor plans and high-end amenities. Residents enjoy a professional business center, large swimming pool, and fitness center on the grounds.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Solstice Apartments
2121 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$755
395 sqft
Furnished studios or unfurnished one-bedrooms. This pet-friendly community features a pool and a dog park. Summerlin Parkway and Highway 95 are nearby; the North Las Vegas Airport is minutes away.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
14 Units Available
Nellis Air Force Base
Rubix
5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
273 sqft
Experience convenient and modern unit features, such as included cable entertainment and hardwood floors. Enjoy fun apartment amenities, including a game room and club house. Close to the Nellis Air Force Base and Interstate 15.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
29 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The 95 Apartments
7100 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$804
440 sqft
A quiet community near area parks and shops. On-site pool, laundry facilities, and a pet park. Fully appointed kitchens with a breakfast bar. Walk-in closets and ample storage throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,166
395 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Estancia Apartments
3350 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,185
845 sqft
Across from Durango Hills Golf Club. Ample amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit, gym and hot tub. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
2 Units Available
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 10 at 12:27 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
The Vine on 8th
811 E Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
325 sqft
Exciting Renovations Happening NOW! The VIne on 8th in Las Vegas Nevada, is central to the best of the city.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
1401 e Carson Ave
1401 Carson Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$850
250 sqft
14th and Carson - Property Id: 230005 Description 14th & Carson Luxury Studios is a 17-unit luxury studio apartment complex within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and one block from Fremont Street.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5897155)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Arts District
Siegel Suites - Charleston
401 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$993
286 sqft
Move In Today: Affordable, Furnished Studio Apartments Just Steps from the Famous Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Siegel Slots & Suites
5011 Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$884
390 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Fremont
1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$798
220 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Arts District
1200 S 4th Street - 206
1200 4th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
This loft space is completely open and ready for whatever ideas you have.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5300 West Sahara Ave, 105
5300 West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,236
1236 sqft
CAM $.50/SF

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road 01-02
3242 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
Studio
$1,280
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3242 Desert Inn Road 01-02 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
450 S. Buffalo Dr. - 110 A
450 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,000
300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 450 S. Buffalo Dr. - 110 A in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road- 13
3242 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
Studio
$640
800 sqft
Unit 13 & 14 were leased by one tenant. Separated to two units since April 1st, 2019.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in North Las Vegas, NV

Studio apartments could offer the best of North Las Vegas living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in North Las Vegas during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

