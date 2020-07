Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

AWESOME LOCATION.

GREAT LOCATION!!! REAL CLOSE TO MAJOR SHOPPING.

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS Town-home at 512 W. Kiowa. South of Joe Harvey and east of Grimes.

Close to all major shopping on Joe Harvey.

This is a VERY LARGE 1000 Sq. Ft. Town-home in a great neighborhood. 2 blocks behind the Ashley furniture store.

Large living room… Perfect for ENTERTAINING or watching giant TV

BEAUTIFUL kitchen with Stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. If you like to cook YOU WILL LOVE THIS KITCHEN.

AMAZING 1st floor ½ bath with beautiful pedestal VESSEL sink and custom designed CERAMIC backsplash.

Two LARGE bedrooms and a CUSTOM DESIGNED full bath upstairs.

WE PAY FOR WATER & TRASH PICK UP.

DON’T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!!!! APPLY TODAY.