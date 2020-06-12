Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Clovis, NM with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
605 Chanticleer
605 Chanticleer Place, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
This home offers 4 bedrooms,a formal dining area, bonus room to use as an office or playroom, large kitchen, and natural lighting from skylights throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2304 Moberly
2304 Moberly Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1632 sqft
2304 Moberly Available 07/01/20 LARGE HOME WITH LARGE LVING AREA - This great 3 bedroom home features a large great room with wood burning fireplace, dining area, kitchen, large bedrooms, 2 full baths, double garage with electric opener, central

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3609 Palmer Crt
3609 Palmer Court, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2640 sqft
3609 Palmer Crt Available 06/25/20 3609 Palmer Court, Clovis NM - 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom home, fenced in back yard. In the Mesa School District. This home is over 2400 sq ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Tucker Ave.
308 Tucker Avenue, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$900
1557 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home - Open floor plan house with 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home. Fenced yard with deck. Fireplace in den. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5594788)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3624 Weston St.
3624 Weston St, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1277 sqft
3624 Weston St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Joe Lane
2401 Joes Ln, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2805 sqft
2401 Joe Lane Available 07/15/20 Moderns, Open Floor Plan, Two Story with 4 Bedrooms, Zia Schools - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a wide open concept floor plan.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Yale
108 Yale Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
108 Yale Available 07/01/20 UPDATED LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOME - This large 3 bedroom home features loads of updates, enjoy the solid surface flooring throughout, central gas heat, central refrigerated cooling, large fenced yard with auto sprinklers in

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1809 Bob Jay Drive
1809 Bob Jay Drive, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1834 sqft
1809 Bob Jay Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious and Elegant Home, Mesa School District and Pets Welcome too! - This beautiful home has stunning floors, a spacious kitchen with granite counters, wonderful high windows for lots of light, and energy

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4336 Springwood Dr.
4336 Springwood Drive, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2674 sqft
4336 Springwood Dr.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2112 Jadyn Ln.
2112 Jadyn Ln, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2238 sqft
2112 Jadyn Ln.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3009 Hammond Blvd.
3009 Hammond Boulevard, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1460 sqft
NEWER 3 BEDROOM IN COLLEGE PARK - 3 Bedroom home located near schools and easy access to CAFB and Clovis Community College, Nice living area and large kitchen with granite counters, a walk in pantry, The master includes a large walk in closet, loads

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1604 Bosc ct
1604 Bosc Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1406 sqft
1604 Bosc ct Available 06/29/20 1604 Bosc ct - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, large fenced yard, patio, 1406 sq ft, central heat & air, all electric, built in 1994, 1 year lease, pet friendly with a $300 refundable pet deposit, Zia school

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Almond Tree Ln.
121 Almond Tree Lane, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
121 Almond Tree Ln.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Concord Rd.
1208 Concord Road, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1924 sqft
Spacious home, large back yard and pets allowed. - This 3 Bdr, 1 3/4 Ba, 1924 Sq. Ft. home has new wood floors, and comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/Dryer Hookups.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26 Paseo Vlg
26 Paseo Village, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1566 sqft
This great 3 bedroom 2 bath house has been remodeled. It has beautiful vaulted ceilings, a fire place, large rooms, a spacious 2 car garage, nice patio areas and a small yard. Perfect location on the North East side of Clovis.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2320 Flagstone dr
2320 Flagstone Dr, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1902 sqft
Located just outside town in the one way in, one way out neighborhood of Stonebrook, you will love this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
3900 Don January
3900 Don January Avenue, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1533 sqft
Great place to call Home! Near the golf course with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen opens up to a dining area and second living area. Split floor plan with a large master bath and walk-in closet. Landscaping is a mix of xeriscape and grass.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
108 Carmel Ln
108 Carmel Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1389 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan home located in Almond Ranch has great living space and upgraded amenities! It features granite counter tops and upgraded counter tops! You will also enjoy a large master bathroom with upgraded shower and

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2020 Glenarm
2020 Glenarm Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1648 sqft
Check out this great Jonquil Park Home! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms PLUS an office - or 4th bedroom. Brand New Appliances. 2 Decks, Fenced yard, great curb apeal! 2 car attached garage and a large shed in the back for storage. Zia School District.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
908 Prairieview
908 Prairieview Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Awesome 3 bed 2 bath on Prairieview. 2 Living Areas, Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly! Call today! Take a tour on Facebook: facebook.com/colegrouppm/videos/1805050829721171/ Cole Group Property Management 575-268-3535 colegrouppm@gmail.com

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1901 Colonial Pkwy
1901 Colonial Parkway, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Desirable Neighborhood - 3 bedroom/ 2 bath/ 2 car garage. Carpet through out. Tile in downstairs bath. This beautiful townhouse sits on the golf course. Large upstairs master with balcony overlooking the golf course.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1913 Raintree Blvd.
1913 Raintree Boulevard, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3176 sqft
1913 Raintree Blvd. Available 04/22/20 Raintree's Best Open Floor Plan, Large Rec Room and Pool Table too. - This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home has an amazing floor plan built for entertaining.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3748 Glenfield Dr.
3748 Glenfield Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1926 sqft
3748 Glenfield Dr. Available 07/06/20 Large rooms in this Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom in Mesa Elementary School District - This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home has tile floors in the living area and a corner fireplace in the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1387 Rose Dr.
1387 Rose Drive, Curry County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1875 sqft
AMAZING COUNTRY PROPERTY MINUTES FROM CAFB - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home home features a wonderful great room with fireplace, formal dining, eat in kitchen, laundry room, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clovis, NM

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clovis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

