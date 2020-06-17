612 Shay Marie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Come check out this INCREDIBLE HOME in the beautiful Foxwood estates! Walking into this house you will immediately see a great living room with tons of natural light. The eat in kitchen is also well lit and includes an island giving you great space to cook for your family and guests. You will love the large, isolated master with an en suite master bath that includes a STEAM SHOWER with many extras, double sinks, and a walk in closet. You won' t believe the beautifully landscaped back yard with a large privacy fence perfect for entertaining your guests. The home is surrounded by other great homes in a cul de sac with many well developed trees and landscaping. Make this your next home, and call the Cole Group Property Management today at 575-268-3535!