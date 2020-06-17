All apartments in Clovis
Clovis, NM
612 Shay Marie Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:46 AM

612 Shay Marie Court

612 Shay Marie Court · (575) 268-3535
Location

612 Shay Marie Court, Clovis, NM 88101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2005 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Come check out this INCREDIBLE HOME in the beautiful Foxwood estates! Walking into this house you will immediately see a great living room with tons of natural light. The eat in kitchen is also well lit and includes an island giving you great space to cook for your family and guests. You will love the large, isolated master with an en suite master bath that includes a STEAM SHOWER with many extras, double sinks, and a walk in closet. You won' t believe the beautifully landscaped back yard with a large privacy fence perfect for entertaining your guests. The home is surrounded by other great homes in a cul de sac with many well developed trees and landscaping. Make this your next home, and call the Cole Group Property Management today at 575-268-3535!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Shay Marie Court have any available units?
612 Shay Marie Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 Shay Marie Court have?
Some of 612 Shay Marie Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Shay Marie Court currently offering any rent specials?
612 Shay Marie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Shay Marie Court pet-friendly?
No, 612 Shay Marie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clovis.
Does 612 Shay Marie Court offer parking?
Yes, 612 Shay Marie Court offers parking.
Does 612 Shay Marie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Shay Marie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Shay Marie Court have a pool?
No, 612 Shay Marie Court does not have a pool.
Does 612 Shay Marie Court have accessible units?
No, 612 Shay Marie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Shay Marie Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Shay Marie Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Shay Marie Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 Shay Marie Court has units with air conditioning.
