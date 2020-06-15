Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking pool table garage hot tub

4336 Springwood Dr. Available 07/06/20 Outstanding Executive Home in Raintree , Mesa School District - With tall windows that bring in lots of light, this custom built beauty is an amazing home that will provide all the amenities to make life pleasant. The granite kitchen is centrally located in this open floor plan. Perfect for executive office parties. There are 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Of course there is Central Heat and Air Conditioning too. The 3 Car Garage will accommodate both trucks and cars. Included are an Alarm System, and a Hot Tub. Tenant pays Electric and water. Please no pets. To make an appointment to see this home, please call us at 575-935-2600 or visit our office at 3008 N Prince, Clovis Monday-Friday, 8am to 5 pm.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4130262)