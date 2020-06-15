All apartments in Clovis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4336 Springwood Dr.

4336 Springwood Drive · (575) 935-2600
Location

4336 Springwood Drive, Clovis, NM 88101

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4336 Springwood Dr. · Avail. Jul 6

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2674 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
4336 Springwood Dr. Available 07/06/20 Outstanding Executive Home in Raintree , Mesa School District - With tall windows that bring in lots of light, this custom built beauty is an amazing home that will provide all the amenities to make life pleasant. The granite kitchen is centrally located in this open floor plan. Perfect for executive office parties. There are 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Of course there is Central Heat and Air Conditioning too. The 3 Car Garage will accommodate both trucks and cars. Included are an Alarm System, and a Hot Tub. Tenant pays Electric and water. Please no pets. To make an appointment to see this home, please call us at 575-935-2600 or visit our office at 3008 N Prince, Clovis Monday-Friday, 8am to 5 pm.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4130262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 Springwood Dr. have any available units?
4336 Springwood Dr. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4336 Springwood Dr. have?
Some of 4336 Springwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 Springwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4336 Springwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 Springwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4336 Springwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clovis.
Does 4336 Springwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4336 Springwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4336 Springwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 Springwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 Springwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 4336 Springwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4336 Springwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4336 Springwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 Springwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4336 Springwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4336 Springwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4336 Springwood Dr. has units with air conditioning.
