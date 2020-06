Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3924 Ben Hogan Dr. Available 07/01/20 HOME NEAR MESA SCHOOL JUST OFF NORRIS ST. - This brick home features a great floor plan with open plan. Large kitchen has many great features, double garage with electric opener, fireplace in large family room, formal dining room could be a study also, hardwood floors in most rooms, master bedroom features 2 large walkin closets, separate shower and jet tub.



No Cats Allowed



