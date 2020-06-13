3009 Hammond Blvd.

Amenities

NEWER 3 BEDROOM IN COLLEGE PARK - 3 Bedroom home located near schools and easy access to CAFB and Clovis Community College, Nice living area and large kitchen with granite counters, a walk in pantry, The master includes a large walk in closet, loads of storage in master bath, Backyard features covered patio, and large workshop with electric power. Backyard was recently redone with new grass, there is auto sprinklers front and back. Double garage with electric opener, and total electric with central heat and cooling. And yes this home is pet friendly!



