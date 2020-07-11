All apartments in Clovis
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:09 AM

2220 Country Meadows

2220 Country Meadows Drive · (575) 268-3535
Location

2220 Country Meadows Drive, Clovis, NM 88101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Natural light floods this home, creating the possibility for low electricity bills. Split floor plan w/upgraded bathrooms encourages tranquility. Galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances is complimented by a fabulous outdoor kitchen complete with concrete counter tops, grill, lavish vegetable garden off to side of house & an outdoor ceiling fan under the covered patio. Spayed/Neutered pets are allowed with owner approval with no additional pet fee!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Country Meadows have any available units?
2220 Country Meadows has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2220 Country Meadows have?
Some of 2220 Country Meadows's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Country Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Country Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Country Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Country Meadows is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Country Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Country Meadows offers parking.
Does 2220 Country Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Country Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Country Meadows have a pool?
No, 2220 Country Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Country Meadows have accessible units?
No, 2220 Country Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Country Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Country Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Country Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2220 Country Meadows has units with air conditioning.
