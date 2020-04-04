All apartments in Clovis
Find more places like 1913 Raintree Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clovis, NM
/
1913 Raintree Blvd.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:41 AM

1913 Raintree Blvd.

1913 Raintree Boulevard · (575) 935-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clovis
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1913 Raintree Boulevard, Clovis, NM 88101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1913 Raintree Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool table
garage
1913 Raintree Blvd. Available 04/22/20 Raintree's Best Open Floor Plan, Large Rec Room and Pool Table too. - This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home has an amazing floor plan built for entertaining. The third bedroom with over-sized closet has doubled as a music room and as a weight room in the past. comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and garbage disposal. Convenient well placed kitchen has solid surface counters, with an extensive breakfast bar, and a pantry wall right around the corner. large covered patio opens to a double lot that gives lots of room to play or gather. Three car garage is insulated with extra space for laundry and sink with work space too . Pets - Cats, Large and small dogs OK.Tenant pays Electric, Water and Gas. Make an appointment to see this home. Call 575-935-2600 or come by our office at 3008 N Prince, Monday - Friday, 8am to 5pm.

(RLNE4423545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Raintree Blvd. have any available units?
1913 Raintree Blvd. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1913 Raintree Blvd. have?
Some of 1913 Raintree Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Raintree Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Raintree Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Raintree Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Raintree Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Raintree Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Raintree Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 1913 Raintree Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Raintree Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Raintree Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1913 Raintree Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Raintree Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1913 Raintree Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Raintree Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Raintree Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Raintree Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1913 Raintree Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1913 Raintree Blvd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clovis 3 BedroomsClovis Apartments with Balcony
Clovis Apartments with GarageClovis Apartments with Parking
Clovis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portales, NM
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity