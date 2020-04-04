Amenities

1913 Raintree Blvd. Available 04/22/20 Raintree's Best Open Floor Plan, Large Rec Room and Pool Table too. - This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home has an amazing floor plan built for entertaining. The third bedroom with over-sized closet has doubled as a music room and as a weight room in the past. comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and garbage disposal. Convenient well placed kitchen has solid surface counters, with an extensive breakfast bar, and a pantry wall right around the corner. large covered patio opens to a double lot that gives lots of room to play or gather. Three car garage is insulated with extra space for laundry and sink with work space too . Pets - Cats, Large and small dogs OK.Tenant pays Electric, Water and Gas. Make an appointment to see this home. Call 575-935-2600 or come by our office at 3008 N Prince, Monday - Friday, 8am to 5pm.



(RLNE4423545)