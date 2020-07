Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool hot tub cats allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance basketball court business center carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Albuquerque offers both invigorating city life as well as outdoor appreciation for the nature lovers at heart. At Olympus Solaire, you'll experience the eclectic taste of the city offered within the one and two bedroom floor plans combining modern design and classy convenience. Navigating around the city has never been easier, as this lavish community is close to shopping, entertainment options, and major highways for easy travel. Enjoy the resort-inspired heated pool for a bit of relaxation, enjoy a game of catch with your four-legged friend at the onsite dog park, or catch on work or study at community clubhouse. You'll find each apartment home equipped with a full size washer and dryer, spacious closets for all your storage needs, and a private patio or balcony perfect for morning coffee or late night chats. Uncover the home you've been searching for at Olympus Solaire!