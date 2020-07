Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance e-payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Mirabella Heights in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mirabella Heights is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, Interstate 40, and we are just minutes from Kirtland Air Force Base! Enjoy an evening at home with friends on your private patio/balcony with the breathtaking city and mountain views. Come see for yourself what a wonderful property Mirabella Heights is and why our residents love living here! Contact us today!