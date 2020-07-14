All apartments in Albuquerque
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Income Restricted - Sandia Vista

Open Now until 5pm
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast · (938) 777-7063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Chelwood Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 097 · Avail. now

$608

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$693

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 028 · Avail. now

$693

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Income Restricted - Sandia Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
accepts section 8
smoke-free community
Welcome to Sandia Vista Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Deposit is equal to 1st months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 1
Dogs
deposit: $300
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Income Restricted - Sandia Vista have any available units?
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista has 4 units available starting at $608 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Income Restricted - Sandia Vista have?
Some of Income Restricted - Sandia Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Income Restricted - Sandia Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Income Restricted - Sandia Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Income Restricted - Sandia Vista is pet friendly.
Does Income Restricted - Sandia Vista offer parking?
Yes, Income Restricted - Sandia Vista offers parking.
Does Income Restricted - Sandia Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Income Restricted - Sandia Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Income Restricted - Sandia Vista have a pool?
No, Income Restricted - Sandia Vista does not have a pool.
Does Income Restricted - Sandia Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Income Restricted - Sandia Vista has accessible units.
Does Income Restricted - Sandia Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Income Restricted - Sandia Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
