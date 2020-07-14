901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123 Chelwood Vista
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 097 · Avail. now
$608
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft
Unit 101 · Avail. now
$900
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 107 · Avail. now
$693
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft
Unit 028 · Avail. now
$693
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Income Restricted - Sandia Vista.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
accepts section 8
smoke-free community
Welcome to Sandia Vista Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Deposit is equal to 1st months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 1
Dogs
deposit: $300
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
