Dorado Heights Apts

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque



Offering the ideal balance of location, amenities, and style, Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque offer residents many luxuries and ways to enjoy living in a friendly and welcoming community. From the nearby nature trails and bicycle paths to the upscale dining and shopping opportunities, our modern and spacious apartment community puts you right in the thick of everything in Albuquerque. Spend an evening cooking a delicious meal in your luxurious Albuquerque apartment home or enjoy an afternoon with friends at a local bistro.



Whether you simply want to come home after work or school each night to a peaceful and beautiful apartment or you want to enjoy a life filled from start to finish with exciting activities, Dorado Heights Apartments can fulfill your every wish. From cozy one bedroom, one bath apartments to spacious two bedroom, two bath apartments, we think you’ll find that one of our apartment homes will suit your needs perfectly. Contact our leasing office today for information on our excellent apartments in Albuquerque.