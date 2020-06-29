All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Dorado Heights Apts

Open Now until 6pm
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE · (505) 207-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Albuquerque
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

11800 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Eldorado Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2092 · Avail. Aug 8

$705

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Unit 2001 · Avail. Sep 8

$705

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Unit 1089 · Avail. Sep 8

$710

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1061 · Avail. Sep 8

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1095 · Avail. Sep 8

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1098 · Avail. Aug 19

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2104 · Avail. Aug 15

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1033 · Avail. Aug 15

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2106 · Avail. Sep 8

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dorado Heights Apts.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque

Offering the ideal balance of location, amenities, and style, Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque offer residents many luxuries and ways to enjoy living in a friendly and welcoming community. From the nearby nature trails and bicycle paths to the upscale dining and shopping opportunities, our modern and spacious apartment community puts you right in the thick of everything in Albuquerque. Spend an evening cooking a delicious meal in your luxurious Albuquerque apartment home or enjoy an afternoon with friends at a local bistro.

Whether you simply want to come home after work or school each night to a peaceful and beautiful apartment or you want to enjoy a life filled from start to finish with exciting activities, Dorado Heights Apartments can fulfill your every wish. From cozy one bedroom, one bath apartments to spacious two bedroom, two bath apartments, we think you’ll find that one of our apartment homes will suit your needs perfectly. Contact our leasing office today for information on our excellent apartments in Albuquerque.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dorado Heights Apts have any available units?
Dorado Heights Apts has 13 units available starting at $705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Dorado Heights Apts have?
Some of Dorado Heights Apts's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dorado Heights Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Dorado Heights Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dorado Heights Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, Dorado Heights Apts is pet friendly.
Does Dorado Heights Apts offer parking?
Yes, Dorado Heights Apts offers parking.
Does Dorado Heights Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dorado Heights Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dorado Heights Apts have a pool?
Yes, Dorado Heights Apts has a pool.
Does Dorado Heights Apts have accessible units?
No, Dorado Heights Apts does not have accessible units.
Does Dorado Heights Apts have units with dishwashers?
No, Dorado Heights Apts does not have units with dishwashers.
