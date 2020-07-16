Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

2111 Oxford Ave SE Available 08/04/20 MONTERY HEIGHTS CNM/UNM DARLING 2BD 1CG - University District Pueblo Style Adobe Adorable two bedroom, one bath, 1000 SF sunny living, nice kitchen, dishwasher & washer dryer, polished wood floors and tile accents throughout, washer/dryer included. Tenants pay all utilities plus renters insurance! There is a one car garage and plenty of FREE Parking available in the driveway if you attend CNM/UNM or just have more than one car. Quaint enclosed back garden, patio area with security lights outside and decorative security grills on the windows, front porch & close enough to sports facilities to enjoy fireworks without the crowd! School Districts

Elementary: Monte Vista, Middle: Jefferson, High School: Albuquerque. No Smoking Please Small pet negotiable! 1-Year Lease



(RLNE3312495)