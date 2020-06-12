/
3 bedroom apartments
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodland Park, NJ
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
70 Haverhill
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1600 sqft
Redesigned 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 112003 Redesigned 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate
1 Unit Available
65 First Avenue
65 1st Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
Well-maintained Victorian home with 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features a pet-friendly, fenced-in yard, garage, updated utilities and washer/dryer! Washer and Dryer are currently available but are in as-is condition.
1 Unit Available
137 LOWER NOTCH RD
137 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This spacious 3 bedroom offers great access to highways for easy commute. Hardwood floors throughout Laundry in unit Updated EIK and bathrooms. Finished basement with second full bath.
Albion
1 Unit Available
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.
Totowa
1 Unit Available
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
14 MARSHALL ST
14 Marshall St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Renovated3 bed, 1 bath 2nd fl unit, close to transit, shops, A must see
Albion
1 Unit Available
127 NELSON ST
127 Nelson Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Well maintained spacious 3bdrm apartment with lots of storage space. Nice hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer available. Access to yard with one parking spot, with additional on-street parking.
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
9 West prospect st
9 West Prospect Street, Hawthorne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 61558 Large 3 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor , beautiful deck ,and nice view . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house
1 Unit Available
34 ELMWOOD AVE
34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included.
Richfield
1 Unit Available
46 VAN VLIET CT
46 Van Vliet Court, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Immaculate and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the heart of Clifton. Featuring 3BR, 1BA, Large LR, DR and Kitchen. Conveniently located close to NYC transportation and major highways. NO PETS.Credit application and verification is required.
Allwood
1 Unit Available
218 BEVERLY HILL RD
218 Beverly Hill Road, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome Home. Rental is located in an incredible location. The home boasts 7 rms. 3 bdrm. and 2 full baths. The 1st fl. includes a liv.rm., din.rm., kit, 2 bdrm, 1 full bth and H/W floors throughout. 2nd fl. includes a mstr.
1 Unit Available
108 LINCOLN AVE 1st Fl
108 Lincoln Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
UPDATED, ABSOLUTELY A MUST SEE; BRIGHT, CLEAN, SPACIOUS ROOMS, LARGER WINDOWS, ISLAND IN THE KITCHEN, SOFT CLOSE DRAWS & EXTENDED TO ALLOW FOR SEATING; GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILED; NO SMOKERS; CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS, HIGH CEILINGS,
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
41 BROWN AVE
41 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Over sized 2nd & 3rd floor apartment available immediately. Convenient to public transportation. 3rd floor offers additional living space.
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
4 CEDAR ST
4 Cedar Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
SINGLE FAMILY LEASE QUIET NUTLEY NEIGHBORHOOD (3BED-2BATHS) SLIDERS TO DECK LARGE BRIGHT ROOMS LOTS OF CLOSETS FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER LANDLORD RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN
Richfield
1 Unit Available
231 STARMOND AVE
231 Starmond Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Split Level home, newly renovated in 2019 GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of Clifton-Richfield section-within walking distance to Allwood park, 30 mins to NYC-GREAT FOR COMMUTERS! 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths.
1 Unit Available
639 Paulison Ave
639 Paulison Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic.
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
76 WALMAN AVE
76 Walman Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1st Floor-Move in Ready. Near Major Roadways. Rental Application,Credit Report, Verification of Income & Tenant Insurance required. Owner is licensed Agent. Please Wear Gloves and Mask During Showing.
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
277 PROSPECT ST
277 Prospect Street, Essex County, NJ
Beautiful house with hardwood floor,updated bathroom,window,large kitchen with stainless steel appliances.Finished walk out basement. Walking distance to NY/NJ bus stop,shopping complex,school including Radcliffe school.
