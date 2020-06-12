/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
196 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodland Park, NJ
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
74 MARCELLUS AVE
74 Marcellus Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to 74 Marcellas Ave in Woodland Park! Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the 1st floor with a driveway and backyard!!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
7 GRANITE RD B2
7 Granite Rd, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Spectacular 2 Bed, 2 Bath Begonia Unit Condo with a garage and access to unrivaled amenities resides in the gated Four Seasons at Great Notch community.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
89 ROSE PL
89 Rose Place, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 89 ROSE PL in Woodland Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Woodland Park
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
179 UNION BLVD
179 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
GOOD COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS! 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH APARTMENT WITH KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM AND DECK. PLENTY OF SPACE AND PARKING LOT.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Results within 5 miles of Woodland Park
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
43 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
638 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
1 Unit Available
Verona Plaza Apartments
40 Verona Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
850 sqft
Verona Plaza Apartments offers spacious studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All apartments feature hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, off street parking and are cable and internet ready.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Fair Lawn
3 Units Available
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
14 SEYMOUR ST, Apt 7
14 Seymour St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Wonderful 1-2 BR 1st floor apartment in charming building w/lovely details & updates. Flexible floor plan includes LR w/fireplace, EIK, Bath, BR, smaller 2nd BR or home office, small DR or mud room.
Similar Pages
Woodland Park 2 BedroomsWoodland Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodland Park 3 BedroomsWoodland Park Apartments with Balcony
Woodland Park Apartments with GarageWoodland Park Apartments with GymWoodland Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJPompton Lakes, NJWallington, NJ