Westfield, NJ
523 TRINITY PL
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:17 PM

523 TRINITY PL

523 Trinity Pl · (908) 400-0778
Location

523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ 07090
Westfield

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1DS · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan tenant to pay non refundable 300.00 membership fee to Trinity Gardens Condo Assn and tenants insurance tenant requires credit report income verification lease application photo ID The unit is located in the south building the 3rd door on the right side a private entrance and patio area lease will require tenant to adhere to the Trinity Gardens Condominium rules and regulations Tenant to pay a non refundable membership fee to the association in the amount of $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 TRINITY PL have any available units?
523 TRINITY PL has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 TRINITY PL have?
Some of 523 TRINITY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 TRINITY PL currently offering any rent specials?
523 TRINITY PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 TRINITY PL pet-friendly?
No, 523 TRINITY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 523 TRINITY PL offer parking?
Yes, 523 TRINITY PL does offer parking.
Does 523 TRINITY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 TRINITY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 TRINITY PL have a pool?
No, 523 TRINITY PL does not have a pool.
Does 523 TRINITY PL have accessible units?
No, 523 TRINITY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 523 TRINITY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 TRINITY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 TRINITY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 TRINITY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
