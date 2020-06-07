523 TRINITY PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan tenant to pay non refundable 300.00 membership fee to Trinity Gardens Condo Assn and tenants insurance tenant requires credit report income verification lease application photo ID The unit is located in the south building the 3rd door on the right side a private entrance and patio area lease will require tenant to adhere to the Trinity Gardens Condominium rules and regulations Tenant to pay a non refundable membership fee to the association in the amount of $300