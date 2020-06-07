411 W NORTH AVE

Amenities

Welcome to the Northside!! Featuring 20 brand new luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Westfield, where your front door is steps to the Raritan Valley train line for a quick ride into Newark, Hoboken & Manhattan for work or play. Two bedroom unit 1055 sq ft. You are sure to fall in love with the desirable and lively area of Westfield. You will also find many restaurants and stores Downtown Westfield is known for. Experience suburban living at its finest and enjoy all this superior location has to offer. With wood style plan flooring, SS appliances, modern style solid surface countertops, washer/dryer in units, C/A, gated ground floor parking, secured building access, 9 ft. ceilings, make The Northside your new home! 3 Units available - one with large terrace.