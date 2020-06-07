All apartments in Westfield
411 W NORTH AVE
411 W NORTH AVE

411 North Ave W · (201) 638-6528
Location

411 North Ave W, Westfield, NJ 07090
Westfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the Northside!! Featuring 20 brand new luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Westfield, where your front door is steps to the Raritan Valley train line for a quick ride into Newark, Hoboken & Manhattan for work or play. Two bedroom unit 1055 sq ft. You are sure to fall in love with the desirable and lively area of Westfield. You will also find many restaurants and stores Downtown Westfield is known for. Experience suburban living at its finest and enjoy all this superior location has to offer. With wood style plan flooring, SS appliances, modern style solid surface countertops, washer/dryer in units, C/A, gated ground floor parking, secured building access, 9 ft. ceilings, make The Northside your new home! 3 Units available - one with large terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W NORTH AVE have any available units?
411 W NORTH AVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 411 W NORTH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
411 W NORTH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W NORTH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 411 W NORTH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 411 W NORTH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 411 W NORTH AVE does offer parking.
Does 411 W NORTH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 W NORTH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W NORTH AVE have a pool?
No, 411 W NORTH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 411 W NORTH AVE have accessible units?
No, 411 W NORTH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W NORTH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 W NORTH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 W NORTH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 W NORTH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
