1027 COLUMBUS AVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates. 1st floor: enclosed foyer/mud room, super bright large living room, adjacent double French door into the all-day sun drenched office room, formal dining room leads to the large family room with a deep closet that can be used as a pantry or storage. The updated beautiful 1st floor full bath has heated floor and cobblestone shower floor. Kitchen with SS appliances and beautiful tile backsplash. 2nd floor with 3 bright bedrooms and an updated full bath. Walking distance to NYC bus & Garwood Train Station, close to GSP - Commuter's Dream! (NTN or similar screening is required), Tenant Is Responsible for All Utilities, Snow Removal & Lawn Maintenance. Window A/C Only, Tenant Pay Commission.