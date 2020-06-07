All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 1027 COLUMBUS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, NJ
/
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:29 PM

1027 COLUMBUS AVE

1027 Columbus Avenue · (908) 462-4617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ 07090
Westfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates. 1st floor: enclosed foyer/mud room, super bright large living room, adjacent double French door into the all-day sun drenched office room, formal dining room leads to the large family room with a deep closet that can be used as a pantry or storage. The updated beautiful 1st floor full bath has heated floor and cobblestone shower floor. Kitchen with SS appliances and beautiful tile backsplash. 2nd floor with 3 bright bedrooms and an updated full bath. Walking distance to NYC bus & Garwood Train Station, close to GSP - Commuter's Dream! (NTN or similar screening is required), Tenant Is Responsible for All Utilities, Snow Removal & Lawn Maintenance. Window A/C Only, Tenant Pay Commission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 COLUMBUS AVE have any available units?
1027 COLUMBUS AVE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1027 COLUMBUS AVE have?
Some of 1027 COLUMBUS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 COLUMBUS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1027 COLUMBUS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 COLUMBUS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1027 COLUMBUS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 1027 COLUMBUS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1027 COLUMBUS AVE does offer parking.
Does 1027 COLUMBUS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1027 COLUMBUS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 COLUMBUS AVE have a pool?
No, 1027 COLUMBUS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1027 COLUMBUS AVE have accessible units?
No, 1027 COLUMBUS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 COLUMBUS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 COLUMBUS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 COLUMBUS AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1027 COLUMBUS AVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1027 COLUMBUS AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave
Westfield, NJ 07090

Similar Pages

Westfield 1 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Westfield Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJ
North Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJWharton, NJNew Providence, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity