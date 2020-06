Amenities

Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020. This freshly painted ranch home features hardwood floors throughout, granite counters in kitchen, 5 spacious bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms! There is a large driveway suitable enough to fit at least 6 cars! Location is PRIME for Monmouth University students being right across the street from campus. Home also includes solar panels so electric bills should be very low! Central air and Gas heat.