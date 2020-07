Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom WITH DEN upper level condo in Stonehurst ready for new tenants starting in August. Features an updated kitchen w/newer appliances, renovated bathroom, den/home office/2nd bedroom, and lots of closet space. Heat/HW is included with rent! Convenient to 9/NYC bus, Freehold Raceway Mall, Downtown Freehold, Jersey Shore and excellent Freehold Township schools. No pets per management, and no smokers. Good income/credit a must!