July 3 2020

1108 17th Avenue

1108 17th Ave · (732) 671-1000
Location

1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ 07719
West Belmar

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Everything has been renovated down to the studs, Home offers 2 extra bonus rooms that could be used for an in-home office\den\play room, the possibilities are endless. Rent includes - water, internet and cable. Washer and dryer on premises.Be the first to enjoy living in this brand new residence. Pets allowed on an a case by case request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 17th Avenue have any available units?
1108 17th Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 17th Avenue have?
Some of 1108 17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1108 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 17th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1108 17th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1108 17th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1108 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 17th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1108 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1108 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1108 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 17th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 17th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
