1108 17th Avenue

Amenities
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Everything has been renovated down to the studs, Home offers 2 extra bonus rooms that could be used for an in-home office\den\play room, the possibilities are endless. Rent includes - water, internet and cable. Washer and dryer on premises.Be the first to enjoy living in this brand new residence. Pets allowed on an a case by case request.