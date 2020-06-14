Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:55 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Wanamassa, NJ with hardwood floors

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1319 Allenhurst Avenue
1319 Allenhurst Avenue, Wanamassa, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
This single family home has the possibly of being a Mother / Daughter with two separate units, each with its own basement and air conditioning. The second unit is accessed by going around to the wooden stairs. The Cabinets and sinks are brand new.
Results within 1 mile of Wanamassa

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
415 3rd Avenue
415 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL BEGINNING IN SEPTEMBER OF 2020. $2,900/mth plus utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
742 Myrtle Avenue
742 Myrtle Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch in West Allenhurst. Lovely landscaped yard with an above ground POOL. Owners are currently installing central air and will be freshly staining the hardwood floors and painting the walls throughout

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
310 6th Ave - 118
310 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 4th Avenue
410 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1700 Webb Street
1700 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Come live in the beautiful Miramar! This LARGE 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment offers newly refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central AC, unique to the Miramar sunken tub.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
162 Main Street
162 Main Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,600
Beautiful over-sized loft studio in downtown Asbury Park. Very large unit boasting 1,000+sq ft of living space. Top floor apartment with skylight, hardwood floors, large windows facing Cookman Avenue, original brick walls, dishwasher, double closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
208 Woodcrest Road
208 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great annual rental in Oakhurst with 2 bedroom 1 bath on main floor. Master bedroom with in-suite bath and 4th bedroom on second floor. Hardwood floors throughout, basement with laundry and plenty of storage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
921 5th Avenue
921 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Beautifully appointed four bedroom home with hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen and baths (4 yrs old) private backyard, sunny front porch and washer/dryer in dry basement.

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 4th Avenue
307 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Beautiful, sun-filled, fully renovated, and fully furnished 1 bedroom condo 3 blocks to the beach could be yours for the summer! Open kitchen/living with island/bar, dishwasher. Balcony with ocean views, hardwood floors, dishwasher, updated bathroom.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
508 Deal Road
508 Deal Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Amazing Summer Rental in the heart of the West Deal / Oakhurst area. Home is very spacious and offers an open concept layout. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite tops.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 7th Avenue
710 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Annual Rental. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Situated on a large corner lot on a quiet, beautifully tree lined street. Front porch with Lake views. Hardwood flooring throughout with with a bright, open layout. Owner pays for water & electric.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
416 Deal Lake Drive - B7
416 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
513 Sewall Avenue
513 Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated 2 bedroom close to downtown on 2nd floor of 2 family,,New kitchen and bath w hardwood like floors thru out.. Must see too appreciate

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1213 4th Avenue
1213 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1000 sqft
This adorable 2 bed 1.5 bath home on one of the prettiest streets in Asbury Park is now for rent for the Summer 2020 season! One bed downstairs, one up with a loft perfect for additional guests.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
501 Grand Avenue
501 Grand Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1500 sqft
Downtown Asbury Penthouse Apartment. Modern, spacious 1500 + sq ft 1 bed-2 bath annual rental, just around the corner of Cookman ave, and 3 blocks to the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wanamassa, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wanamassa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

