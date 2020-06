Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This single family home has the possibly of being a Mother / Daughter with two separate units, each with its own basement and air conditioning. The second unit is accessed by going around to the wooden stairs. The Cabinets and sinks are brand new.This home has been renovated with polished wood floors and and new baths. This home is close to Rt. 35 and stores. Rental can be annual or multiyear. Pets are not allowed. Credit report is a must along with a rental application. and background check.