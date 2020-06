Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

'THE LAKE HOUSE'' is one of the most charming homes in storybook Wanamassa. Have the best of both worlds, enjoy living lakefront as if you were in the midst of a wildlife preserve, yet just a mile from all that Asbury Park has to offer. This lovely craftsman cottage located in a tranquil setting is good for your soul. ****************************************************JUNE $8,000JULY $12,000AUGUST $12,000AUGUST INCLUDING LABOR DAY WEEK (THROUGH SEPT 7TH) $14,000