104 S Marion Ave

Fabulous rental! $50,000 from July to mid September, $25,000 for July, or $30,000 for August. Also available for an extended season, if desired. Sleeps a small army, call for details. Luxury “like new construction” located in the extremely hot Ventnor Beachblock, only 4 homes off the ocean & famous Ventnor Boardwalk. This home literally has one of the largest combination of porches, decks & patios. The exteriors have recently been renovated. Interior features include: soaring ceilings in the foyer, a large den highlighted with a wall of windows that flows to the main living area that includes a beautiful great room off of a large eat in kitchen featuring custom European style cabinetry with stainless steel appliances & natural stone countertops. The formal dining area is perfect for entertaining guests & family, double French doors leading to the covered deck area. A full size laundry room & half bath with designer fixtures rounds out the main living area. The next level of this perfect family home offers 2 very large bedrooms, each with walk-in closets & lots of windows & are serviced by the impressive hallway bath. Amazing master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closets & private deck. The master bath offers a Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower & dual vanities. The penthouse features a large bedroom with multiple closets, full bath, & bonus sleeping area.