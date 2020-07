Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

2bdr - Property Id: 314346



This is a wonderful 2bdr apartment located on the 2nd floor of a walk up property . Hardwood floors throughout plenty of closet space and storage. Tenant pays own utilities with this rental unit. No pets or loud music at this time. Credit check and back ground check will completed. Tenant will need Rent $1600 + 1month1/2 Security $2400 +realtor Fee $1000 >> Total $4900 at lease date). contact 2 02 5 9 4 2 3 85

No Pets Allowed



