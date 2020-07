Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 2nd floor COMPLETELY Renovated apartment is now available. Living room, Eat in Kitchen and all 3 bedrooms are extra spacious. Granite countertops and all appliances included. Plenty of closet space. Master bedroom has its own bathroom. Central air and Forced hot air. Located by NJ transit buses, schools, Rts 22, 78 GSP and more! Quiet block. Use of Backyard and one car Garage. Will not last! Immediate occupany available.