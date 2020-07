Amenities

Spacious recently fully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in Union City. A block from the highway and busses and a short distance to the light rail. Heat and Hot water included. Tenant just pays electric and cooking gas. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Renovated Bathroom Close to transportation and a super easy commute to NYC. Close to Hoboken and Downtown Jersey City. Parking spot available for an additional $150/per month