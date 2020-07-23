Apartment List
/
NJ
/
turnersville
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Turnersville, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Turnersville provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
19 PEAK PLACE
19 Peak Place, Turnersville, NJ
Located in quiet well kept Wedgewood Green. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is without rear neighbors. The residence features a two story foyer. Formal living and dining room are large enough for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Turnersville

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
202 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
202 Tanglewood Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
A huge home without the yardwork...a renter's dream! The home is in great condition and located in a well maintained association/neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Turnersville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1600 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
433 Edsam Avenue
433 Edsam Avenue, Pitman, NJ
This delightful home located in Borough of Pitman, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,688 sqft! Charming curb appeal with long driveway with attached garage and large staircase leading to the grand double front doors.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
229 Pomona Ave.
229 Pomona Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
3-Bedroom House near Rowan University - Property Id: 97260 3-bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood approximately 1/4 mile from Rowan's campus. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Eat-in Kitchen. - Spacious Living Room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/17-temple-ave-stratford-nj/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5955589)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
36 Yorkshire
36 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
3 bedroom 1 baths. Recently updated. Home is currently being renovated and will be available June 8th. Walking distance to community park and public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1606 ROBIN HILL PLACE
1606 Robin Hill Place, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1796 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH, GARAGE.FENCED YARD. CENTRAL AIR . GAS HEAT . LAMINATED FLOOR .

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
325 MACCLELLAND AVENUE
325 Macclelland Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
A great rental opportunity less than a mile to Rowan campus. A perfect open concept, 5 bedroom home. Also includes brand new appliances, updated baths, an enclosed rear porch and fenced in yard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
902 Timber Creek
902 Timber Creek Road, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1540 sqft
This is a large NEWLY RENOVATED 2 story condominium in Lindenwold, NJ. 3 HUGE bedrooms (including a MASTER SUITE) and an additional large BONUS ROOM on the 1st floor. 2 full and 1 half bathrooms total. LARGE living room with a fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2 CORONA CT
2 Corona Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
311 VICTORIA AVE
311 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ
Walking distance to Rowan University. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath...move right in. Large yard and a relaxing front porch to enjoy. $2000 for 4 ppl.. Avail 7/15. Make us an offer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
2067 ERIAL ROAD
2067 Erial Rd, Camden County, NJ
Completely renovated sprawling 4 bed, 2 bath Rancher sitting on an over sized lot. Home features upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, new carpeting, paint, heater, and air conditioner.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
603 Morris Avenue
603 Morris Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1084 sqft
Close to Rowan University Three (3) Bedroom Two (2) Bath; Beautiful home, completely rehabbed and ready to move right in. All neutral colors through out. Newer and Refreshed bathrooms, hardwood floors through out.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
17 PONDVIEW LANE
17 Pondview Lane, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Immaculate home in the highly desirable Parkside Mews development of Winslow Twp! This clean and bright townhome is ready for new tenants! This home features an eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
20 NORMAL BLVD
20 Normal Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
Steps from the college. This spacious 3/4 bedroom is only steps from Rowan University. Won't last long. Can house up to 4 ppl. Every group of the past has used the sunroom as a bedroom. No private showings at this time due to Covid-19.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
13 YORK TERRACE
13 York Terrace, Camden County, NJ
Brick front 2-story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial is situated on a wooded cul-de-sac lot and features an additional In-Law Suite with its own separate ramp entrance, its own full ceramic tiled bath, separate gas heat and central air.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
611 Whitman Street
611 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 611 Whitman Street in Glassboro. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
301 Oakwood Ave - A
301 Oakwood Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
Beautiful large 5 bedroom unit located on the corner of Oakwood and Ellis, which is 2 blocks from the Rowan Boulevard and Barnes and Noble. Unit has washer and dryer and huge basement for storage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
608 Whitman Street
608 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
Newly renovated house 1 block from Rowan's football field. Plenty of room for students to enjoy off campus living. Brand new appliances, new windows, washer and dryer, and central air are just a few of the amenities in this house.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Turnersville, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Turnersville provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Turnersville. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Similar Pages

Turnersville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTurnersville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsTurnersville Apartments with BalconiesTurnersville Apartments with Gyms
Turnersville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTurnersville Apartments with ParkingTurnersville Apartments with Pools
Turnersville Apartments with Washer-DryersTurnersville Dog Friendly ApartmentsTurnersville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAWilliamstown, NJMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PARockledge, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PA
Hammonton, NJDrexel Hill, PAEdgemoor, DENewtown, PAGloucester City, NJKingston Estates, NJEllisburg, NJWestville, NJPenns Grove, NJBerlin, NJBristol, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University