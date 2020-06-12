/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 PM
626 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellmawr, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
266 MERCER AVENUE
266 Mercer Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1166 sqft
Welcome home to your completely updated and clean 3 Bedroom 1 and half baths full basement and fenced rear yard. Your new home is walking distance to schools and playgrounds.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1026 W BROWNING ROAD
1026 West Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1000 sqft
NEW UPDATED HOME, NEW CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES. ELECTRIC,GAS, WATER INCLUDED. SHOPPING TWO BLOCKS AWAY AND ENTRANCE TO 295 AND BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE CLOSE BY.THIS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IS A MUST SEE. PLEASE CALL AGENT TO SHOW.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
441 CHESTER AVENUE
441 Chester Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
This adorable ranch home is conveniently located and literally turnkey, just bring your stuff! Updated landscaping and looking sharp, curb appeal is top notch! The large fenced back yard is fantastic and the storage shed is an added bonus.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT
126 Mount Vernon Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1268 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows.
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1355 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 s alder
2600 South Alder Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Newly remodeled corner property in South Philly - Property Id: 53195 This lower moyamensing 3 bedroom house is just one block off of Oregon Ave and minutes from Center City, WW Bridge, I95, Sports Complex, and Passyunk Square Restaurant District.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2110 Carlisle Street
2110 South Carlisle Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 287431 Avail JUNE 15 (flexible) $1650/mos plus utilities Original hardwood floors 3 nice nice bedrooms with 4 nice size closets upstairs, one in each room and the hallway for extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
731 W. Wood Ave
731 West Wood Avenue, Somerdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 293425 Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow with enclosed front porch and large back yard. Property is in a great location 2 blocks from Sterling High School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1482 Ormond Ave
1482 Ormond Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
1482 Ormond Ave Available 06/13/20 3 bedroom end row in Parkside - This house is in a great area and has some great features including: Finished Basement, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, new carpet in livingroom and ceramic tile elsewhere, Half bath on
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
1429 N Chesapeake Road Available 06/14/20 3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
124 Hunter Street
124 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home for rent in Woodbury - Step in to the spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
409 W Porter St
409 West Porter Street, Philadelphia, PA
Newly remodeled 4 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Whitman! Walking distance from Whitman Plaza, ShopRite, Ikea, gym, dry cleaners, and many other amenities to name.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2698 N Congress
2698 North Congress Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Large 3 bedroom in Fairview Village - This is a large 3 bedroom with lots of features which make it a great place to live. It has a full bath on both the first and second floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2223 s Resse st
2223 South Reese Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Too hot to last - This cute south philly 3 bed 1 bath home has been recently updated and made ready for you. Brand new kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathroom, heater, luxury vinyl flooring, water heater, and windows! (RLNE5818183)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Hunter St
705 Hunter Street, Gloucester City, NJ
4 bedroom 2 bath Victorian - Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial home sitting on a double lot in the heart of Gloucester City! This amazing property boasts a huge upgraded kitchen with breakfast room, convenient upstairs laundry room, 2 1/2 bathrooms, over
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5813429)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1461 Wildwood Ave
1461 Wildwood Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 beds 1bath FULLY ELECTRIC HOUSE - Amazing 3 beds 1bath FULLY ELECTRIC HOUSE No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795467)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2853 S. Sydenham
2853 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This gorgeous South Philadelphia gem has been completely remodeled with modern upgrades.
