3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
92 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pitman, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
309 WEST AVENUE
309 West Avenue, Pitman, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 309 WEST AVENUE in Pitman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Pitman
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
323 University Blvd Available 06/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
407 University Blvd
407 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
407 University Blvd - 407 University Blvd Available 07/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH RENT 5 bedroom 2 bathroom close to Rowan - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT ON US! This fantastic 5 bedroom house comes with 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
611 Whitman Street
611 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 611 Whitman Street in Glassboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
608 Whitman Street
608 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
Newly renovated house 1 block from Rowan's football field. Plenty of room for students to enjoy off campus living. Brand new appliances, new windows, washer and dryer, and central air are just a few of the amenities in this house.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
405 Georgetown Road
405 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
Huge House with 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking! House has central air, washer and dryer, newer kitchen appliances and a neutral décor throughout. Large basement for storage. Parking for at least 6 vehicles and an extremely large yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
27 BEAU RIVAGE DR
27 Beau Rivage Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
ALL Utilities Included!!!!! 3 bed 1 1/2 bath in Beau Rivage that sits along side of Rowan....fits up to 4ppl. Cannot pass up this deal. Professionally managed. Online portals
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
5 BEAU RIVAGE DRIVE
5 Beau Rivage Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Spacious rental just steps from the Rowan University Campus. This is a great opportunity to rent. All Utilities are included!!!! Online portals for submitting rental payment and maintenance request. This building has a management company in place.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
603 MORRIS AVENUE
603 Morris Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1084 sqft
Three (3) Bedroom Two (2) Bath; Beautiful home, completely rehabbed and ready to move right in. All neutral colors through out. Newer and Refreshed bathrooms, hardwood floors through out. Huge basement for storage and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
35 FAIRMOUNT DRIVE
35 Fairmount Drive, Glassboro, NJ
Large ranch home just a short distance from Rowan University and the heart of the areas shopping, eateries and major highways.Excellent choice for college student rental or for anyone in need of affordable living in the heart of town.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
301 N GIRARD ROAD
301 Girard Rd N, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great student rental just steps away from Rowan University Campus! Home can accommodate 6 tenants. Renovations will be completed by August 1st. Plan for basement renovation and bathroom addition available in documents.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
69 YELLOWWOOD COURT
69 Yellowwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1474 sqft
End unit Townhouse for Rent! A short 22 minute walk and 5 min drive m to Rowan University's campus. This immaculate home includes washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
314 PAULEN DRIVE
314 Paulen Dr, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1648 sqft
Delightful Twin offers a bright & sunny inviting floorplan! Immaculately maintained with a neutral color scheme, neutral carpeting and more.
Results within 5 miles of Pitman
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
896 DANTE COURT
896 Dante Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1476 sqft
This well maintained move in ready end unit town home is ready to go! The home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new flooring and double sink. Off the kitchen is the formal dining room, and half bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1044 REGENCY PLACE
1044 Regency Pl, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2320 sqft
Wow, the largest model built in Villages At Parke Place, the Strauss with stone facade has many upgraded features such as fenced in rear yard, large deck, open floor plan, granite counter tops.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
13 REDWOOD COURT
13 Redwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
301 Oakwood Ave - A
301 Oakwood Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
Beautiful large 5 bedroom unit located on the corner of Oakwood and Ellis, which is 2 blocks from the Rowan Boulevard and Barnes and Noble. Unit has washer and dryer and huge basement for storage.
