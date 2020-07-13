/
pet friendly apartments
55 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Turnersville, NJ
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,198
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Turnersville
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
17 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Results within 5 miles of Turnersville
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
26 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
5 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$955
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 06:22pm
11 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1867 Manhassett Avenue
1867 Manhasset Avenue, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
768 sqft
This delightful home located in Deptford, NJ is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 768sqft! Charming curb appeal offering a sleek brick and siding exterior with long driveway and sunroom! Entering from the front door you’ll see
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
603 Morris Avenue
603 Morris Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1084 sqft
Close to Rowan University Three (3) Bedroom Two (2) Bath; Beautiful home, completely rehabbed and ready to move right in. All neutral colors through out. Newer and Refreshed bathrooms, hardwood floors through out.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1607 Huntingdon Mews
1607 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms & dining room. Close to grocery stores,outlet,banks,restaurants,parks & more. All rooms have natural lighting Coming in from all windows.
Results within 10 miles of Turnersville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
2 Units Available
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
57 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
784 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
4 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 7 at 05:07pm
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
