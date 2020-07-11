/
apartments with washer dryer
73 Apartments for rent in Turnersville, NJ with washer-dryer
14 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,183
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Turnersville
17 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
1 Unit Available
226 KEATS COURT
226 Keats Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1606 sqft
Must see this completely upgraded 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath located in Terrestria community in Sicklerville, NJ. Conveniently located to Philadelphia, AC Expressway & Rt. 42. The 2,396.70SF townhouse features numerous upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Turnersville
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
1 Unit Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5900536)
1 Unit Available
6 BUENA COURT
6 Buena Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1012 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautiful upper level condo with two bedrooms and one bath and open floor plan. . It is extremely clean, well kept with newer HVAC system and new Hot Water Heater.
1 Unit Available
229 Pomona Ave.
229 Pomona Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
3-Bedroom House near Rowan University - Property Id: 97260 3-bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood approximately 1/4 mile from Rowan's campus. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Eat-in Kitchen. - Spacious Living Room.
1 Unit Available
240 MORRIS AVE
240 Morris Avenue, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
855 sqft
This Blackwood rental home is a side-by-side twin with driveway parking and big back yard. The living room has lots of windows for natural light. Off of the living room is the largest of the 3 bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2067 ERIAL ROAD
2067 Erial Rd, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Completely renovated sprawling 4 bed, 2 bath Rancher sitting on an over sized lot. Home features upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, new carpeting, paint, heater, and air conditioner.
1 Unit Available
20 NORMAL BLVD
20 Normal Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
Steps from the college. This spacious 3/4 bedroom is only steps from Rowan University. Won't last long. Can house up to 4 ppl. Every group of the past has used the sunroom as a bedroom. No private showings at this time due to Covid-19.
1 Unit Available
1607 Huntingdon Mews
1607 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms & dining room. Close to grocery stores,outlet,banks,restaurants,parks & more. All rooms have natural lighting Coming in from all windows.
1 Unit Available
14 BERKSHIRE ROAD
14 Berkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Clean townhouse with recent upgrades. New kitchen cabinets, fresh flooring throughout and remodeled bathroom. Get out of the heat this property has central air and on-site second floor laundry...washer and dryer included!
1 Unit Available
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.
1 Unit Available
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.
1 Unit Available
301 Oakwood Ave - A
301 Oakwood Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful large 5 bedroom unit located on the corner of Oakwood and Ellis, which is 2 blocks from the Rowan Boulevard and Barnes and Noble. Unit has washer and dryer and huge basement for storage.
1 Unit Available
608 Whitman Street
608 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
Newly renovated house 1 block from Rowan's football field. Plenty of room for students to enjoy off campus living. Brand new appliances, new windows, washer and dryer, and central air are just a few of the amenities in this house.
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.
1 Unit Available
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
1 Unit Available
2 CORONA COURT
2 Corona Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1508 sqft
Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings.
1 Unit Available
12 JAMES COURT
12 James Court, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
Centrally located 3 level townhome in desirable neighborhood of Olde Orchard. Located right near Rowan University, off of Delsea Drive, minutes from Downtown Glassboro, and close to Pitman and Washington Township.
1 Unit Available
48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE
48 Holly Glen Drive, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
896 sqft
Welcome to 48 Holly Glen Drive in the desirable Holly Glen neighborhood! Located on a quiet dead end street, this beautiful condominium is bright and spacious! The wide open living/dining area is the perfect place for lounging or entertaining.
