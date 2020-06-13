/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:09 AM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
323 University Blvd Available 06/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
407 University Blvd
407 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
407 University Blvd - 407 University Blvd Available 07/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH RENT 5 bedroom 2 bathroom close to Rowan - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT ON US! This fantastic 5 bedroom house comes with 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
13 REDWOOD COURT
13 Redwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
611 Whitman Street
611 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 611 Whitman Street in Glassboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
301 Oakwood Ave - A
301 Oakwood Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
Beautiful large 5 bedroom unit located on the corner of Oakwood and Ellis, which is 2 blocks from the Rowan Boulevard and Barnes and Noble. Unit has washer and dryer and huge basement for storage.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
111 Franklin Street - 1
111 Franklin Street, Glassboro, NJ
HUGE house perfect for Rowan students. House has 2 units. First unit is a 4 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. The 2 living rooms and dining room are absolutely huge. Basement is large and empty for additional storage.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
608 Whitman Street
608 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
Newly renovated house 1 block from Rowan's football field. Plenty of room for students to enjoy off campus living. Brand new appliances, new windows, washer and dryer, and central air are just a few of the amenities in this house.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
12 Georgetown Road
12 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
Perfect rental for Rowan students for the upcoming school year. The house was recently renovated and has 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level provide a lot of space.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
405 Georgetown Road
405 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
Huge House with 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking! House has central air, washer and dryer, newer kitchen appliances and a neutral décor throughout. Large basement for storage. Parking for at least 6 vehicles and an extremely large yard.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
27 BEAU RIVAGE DR
27 Beau Rivage Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
ALL Utilities Included!!!!! 3 bed 1 1/2 bath in Beau Rivage that sits along side of Rowan....fits up to 4ppl. Cannot pass up this deal. Professionally managed. Online portals
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
226 S Main St
226 South Main Street, Glassboro, NJ
We have one room for 550$ and one room for 650$ left for students/singles who want to live in a beautiful house in booming Glassboro, very close to Rowan University and the new Hospital. Contact today. Showing by appointment .
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
107 CHURCH STREET
107 Church Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1887 sqft
In the market to rent nearby to Rowan University?? This newly renovated 3 bed/1 bath apartment is located in the heart of downtown Glassboro, conveniently only a 5 minute walk to Rowan as well as shopping, restaurants, and bars.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
27 STONESHIRE DRIVE
27 Stoneshire Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1792 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome, 1st floor-1 Car Garage with additional parking for 2 cars in driveway, Den, Foyer, Laundry. 2nd floor-Family room, Kitchen and Formal Dining Room and powder room. 3rd floor - 3 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
325 MACCLELLAND AVENUE
325 Macclelland Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
Welcome to fully renovated home!!! Near Rowan University.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
320 FRANKLIN ROAD
320 Franklin Road, Glassboro, NJ
Nice home for rent in great location, very close to campus. Well maintained 4 bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms. Large back yard. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Owners provide all lawn care services.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
311 VICTORIA AVENUE
311 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ
Walking distance to Rowan University. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath...move right in. Large yard and a relaxing front porch to enjoy. $2000 for 4 ppl.. Avail 7/15. Make us an offer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
34 STATE STREET
34 State Street, Glassboro, NJ
Back to Active! Welcome to 34 State Street! What a wonderful property, offering a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 4 nice size bedrooms, 2 full baths, main floor laundry area and a large unfinished basement for all your storage needs.
