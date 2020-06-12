/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:21 PM
629 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NJ
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
124 Hunter Street
124 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home for rent in Woodbury - Step in to the spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
637 Cherry Street
637 Cherry Street, Woodbury, NJ
Lovely 4 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home in Woodbury, City. HUD Vouchers accepted! Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/637-cherry-st-woodbury-nj-08096-usa/71750b43-786f-43c2-beb4-f4ea3111478c (RLNE5777950)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
242 S MAPLE AVENUE
242 South Maple Street, Woodbury, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
Great home in family neighborhood! Recently renovated! Newer appliances, newer kitchen, newer bath, newer roof, new paint and new carpet! Fenced yard! Must See! Owner is licensed real estate agent.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
1 Unit Available
204 N. Broadway
204 North Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
This newly refreshed unit includes spacious closets, new carpets and is in a great location in the heart of Gloucester City.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
896 DANTE COURT
896 Dante Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1476 sqft
This well maintained move in ready end unit town home is ready to go! The home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new flooring and double sink. Off the kitchen is the formal dining room, and half bath.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Philadelphia East
1 Unit Available
2600 s alder
2600 South Alder Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Newly remodeled corner property in South Philly - Property Id: 53195 This lower moyamensing 3 bedroom house is just one block off of Oregon Ave and minutes from Center City, WW Bridge, I95, Sports Complex, and Passyunk Square Restaurant District.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
1429 N Chesapeake Road Available 06/14/20 3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitman
1 Unit Available
409 W Porter St
409 West Porter Street, Philadelphia, PA
Newly remodeled 4 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Whitman! Walking distance from Whitman Plaza, ShopRite, Ikea, gym, dry cleaners, and many other amenities to name.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2698 N Congress
2698 North Congress Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Large 3 bedroom in Fairview Village - This is a large 3 bedroom with lots of features which make it a great place to live. It has a full bath on both the first and second floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitman
1 Unit Available
2223 s Resse st
2223 South Reese Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Too hot to last - This cute south philly 3 bed 1 bath home has been recently updated and made ready for you. Brand new kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathroom, heater, luxury vinyl flooring, water heater, and windows! (RLNE5818183)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Hunter St
705 Hunter Street, Gloucester City, NJ
4 bedroom 2 bath Victorian - Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial home sitting on a double lot in the heart of Gloucester City! This amazing property boasts a huge upgraded kitchen with breakfast room, convenient upstairs laundry room, 2 1/2 bathrooms, over
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
2853 S. Sydenham
2853 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This gorgeous South Philadelphia gem has been completely remodeled with modern upgrades.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
3015 S. Colorado St.
3015 South Colorado Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This bright and spacious, Marconi Plaza three bedroom/two full bath home features a private patio, finished basement and designated laundry room with laundry sink.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Philadelphia East
1 Unit Available
2554 S. Jessup St.
2554 South Jessup Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Well-maintained Large Corner 3 Bed. 1.5 Bath South Philly Home! Deck! Come see this great home! - Well-maintained Large Corner 3 Bed. 1.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
3001 S. Colorado Street
3001 South Colorado Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
17th & Pollack-Marconi West-South Philadelphia - Beautiful corner property, with side yard, and ample area parking. ALL new, kitchen, bathroom, new carpets, and freshly painted.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Philadelphia East
1 Unit Available
2623 S FRANKLIN STREET
2623 South Franklin Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
A beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 1/2-bathroom home that features, hardwood/carpet flooring throughout, and recessed lighting.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Philadelphia East
1 Unit Available
2514 S CLARION STREET
2514 South Clarion Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Virtual tour available here: https://my.matterport.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
266 MERCER AVENUE
266 Mercer Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1166 sqft
Welcome home to your completely updated and clean 3 Bedroom 1 and half baths full basement and fenced rear yard. Your new home is walking distance to schools and playgrounds.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Whitman
1 Unit Available
2541 S AMERICAN STREET
2541 South American Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
999 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2541 S AMERICAN STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
142 JOY STREET
142 Joy Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1028 sqft
Newly renovated row home in Gloucester City. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted throughout. New laminate flooring in the dining room and living room. Carpets have been steam cleaned.New refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
37 WASHINGTON AVENUE
37 Washington Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Welcome to 37 Washington Ave. 2-story colonial home features charming front entry porch, spacious living room and an amazing kitchen, 2nd floor includes welcoming hallway, 3 bedrooms, updated full bathroom.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PABurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PA