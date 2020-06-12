/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:02 PM
152 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blackwood, NJ
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1039 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Results within 5 miles of Blackwood
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
1 Unit Available
731 W. Wood Ave
731 West Wood Avenue, Somerdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 293425 Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow with enclosed front porch and large back yard. Property is in a great location 2 blocks from Sterling High School.
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5813429)
1 Unit Available
92 Roosevelt Ave
92 Roosevelt Ave, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
92 Roosevelt Ave - Property Id: 279769 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279769 Property Id 279769 (RLNE5813433)
1 Unit Available
36 Yorkshire
36 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
3 bedroom 1 baths. Recently updated. Home is currently being renovated and will be available June 8th. Walking distance to community park and public transportation.
1 Unit Available
1044 REGENCY PLACE
1044 Regency Pl, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2320 sqft
Wow, the largest model built in Villages At Parke Place, the Strauss with stone facade has many upgraded features such as fenced in rear yard, large deck, open floor plan, granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
23 HONEYSUCKLE DRIVE
23 Honeysuckle Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2119 sqft
Beautiful single family home located at the beginning of a cul-de-sac. Tons of privacy, woods backing the home. Executive-style living, this home is immaculate! Partially furnished at tenant's discretion.
1 Unit Available
48 FURMAN DRIVE
48 Furman Drive, Glendora, NJ
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home in Gloucester Township, backing to green acres. This fabulous split-level home features an all-new eat-in kitchen, dining, Living Room, Family & gorgeous sun-room overlooking the pool & woods.
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
1 Unit Available
232 EGG HARBOR ROAD
232 Egg Harbor Road, Gloucester County, NJ
Great rental. Renovations just completed. Single Family Home in Washington Township. 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms, Oversize Garage, .52 acre lot, New kitchen, includes stainless steel appliances and tiled flooring.
1 Unit Available
1709 BRIARWOOD DRIVE
1709 Briarwood Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Wow! Check out this updated and well maintained property in the desirable Broadmoor neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
2 CORONA COURT
2 Corona Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1508 sqft
Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings.
1 Unit Available
11 N CARLTON STREET
11 North Carlton Street, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1920 sqft
Spacious Upstairs unit in Lindenwold .. . 3bedrooms/ 1 bath.. Large Rooms. Living Room . Ample storage space. Laundry Room w/ washer and dryer. Eat in Kitchen. Off street parking. Near bus lines and shopping. Walking distance to Speed Line.
1 Unit Available
1719 HYBRID PLACE
1719 Hybrid Place, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
2048 sqft
Renovated 3 possible 4th bedroom in converted garage. home located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac in Cherrywood neighborhood. Freshly painted in latest colors with new brand new kitchen and granite countertops. Brand new carpet in the home as well.
1 Unit Available
901 BENTLEY ROAD
901 Bentley Road, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful property in Eldorado Hills. This home has been remodeled with many updates. House sits on a large fenced corner property in this quiet neighborhood. Features brand new appliances, new flooring and a fresh coat of paint .
1 Unit Available
9 IRON GATE ROAD
9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1561 sqft
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space.
1 Unit Available
26 YORKSHIRE ROAD
26 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous updated 3-bedroom and 1-full bathroom rental in Gloucester Township has it all! Walk into your spacious kitchen with newer appliances and living room with updated carpet and a sliding glass door leading out
1 Unit Available
100 SHERBROOK BOULEVARD
100 Sherbrook Boulevard, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1552 sqft
MOVE-IN READY!!! BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 1 full, 1 half Bath Home, located in well-established neighborhood, near Parks, Schools, Shopping and easy transportation. This home has plenty to offer.
1 Unit Available
136 WALNUT AVENUE
136 Walnut Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1976 sqft
3bedroom unit. 1 full bath + extra bonus room, Living room and eat in kitchen. Neutral d~cor. Minutes to major roadways and Atco train station. NO AC/NO WASHER DRYER/NO PETS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. Rental application in Assoc. documents
1 Unit Available
102 WINTERBERRY WAY
102 Winterberry Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Home sweet home awaits you in this beautiful 3- story town home! The main level features a living room, dining room, full kitchen and breakfast nook area with gorgeous hard wood floors throughout all areas.
1 Unit Available
16 E 9TH AVENUE
16 East 9th Avenue, Glendora, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1744 sqft
First floor unit of a duplex that has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a beautifully updated eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and skylights. This home has a nice opened family room area and it sits in a quiet yet friendly community.
1 Unit Available
114 CELESTINO COURT
114 Celestino Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
Well Maintained two story town home with full walk out basement and one car garage end unit.
