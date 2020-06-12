/
2 bedroom apartments
74 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Turnersville, NJ
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
4 ROBERT TREAT PAINE BLDG
4 Robert Treat Paine Building, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
WOW someone needs to set the standards and this is it ! Renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath home ready for a lucky Tenant just in time for St Patrick's Day ! ~ Brand new custom kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, light granite
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.
9 FANELLI LANE
9 Fanelli Lane, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2048 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, first floor apartment has off street parking. Large living room, private laundry, gas heat, central air, gas cooking, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal & wood burning fireplace in the living room.
713 RUTLAND COURT
713 Rutland Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Welcome to 713 Rutland Court in desirable Canterbury Mews! Resting on a quiet cul-de-sac, this wonderful 2-story home is bright, spacious and clean.
537 HIGHLAND ESTATES
537 Highland Estates, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1142 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom END UNIT condo in over 55 community currently available for rent.
607 COVINGTON COURT
607 Covington Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1022 sqft
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Great first floor end unit in the Peachtree neighborhood of Washington Township! This home offers offers updated flooring and a large living room, dining area and generously sized kitchen
1400 HUNTINGDON MEWS
1400 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Location, location, location. Immaculate and newly and professionally painted. Great lower end unit condo with two beds and two bath. Great location within walking distance to shopping and transportation.
512 SWIFTWATER COURT
512 Swiftwater Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1556 sqft
None
538 SHETLAND COURT
538 Shetland Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1131 sqft
Second floor, end unit with loft in desirable Hunt Club. This home has two bedrooms. The master has a walk in closet and there is one full bath and a separate laundry room.
167 WEST AVENUE
167 West Avenue, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
876 sqft
Great two bedroom well taken care of by current tenants who move out in late June. Off street parking, storage basement, fenced yard with cute patio, straight through interior layout, half bath on first floor.
2401 WIMBLEDON WAY
2401 Wimbledon Way, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1032 sqft
Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom 1st floor condo with modern kitchen including granite counters and stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring, newer carpet, separate laundry, master bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom with walk in
108 1ST AVENUE
108 1st Avenue, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom home located in Pitman Grove. This is one you don't want to miss. Nice size kitchen and nicely sized Living room. Unit has new rugs and has been freshly painted. Low maintenance.
100 HAINES AVENUE
100 Haines Avenue, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1868 sqft
Nice upstairs unit in desirable Blackwood community. Near bus line and shopping. New carpet in all main rooms. Large storage area. Spacious bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen w/wood floor, Laundry Room, Washer/Dryer, Comfortable Living Room.
2001 TALL PINES
2001 Tall Pnes, Pine Hill, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Great Rental 2 master bedrooms suites with master bathrooms , eat in kitchen , living room, dining room combination .You're close to all major highways and Mass public transportation. All new carpets and home is ready to go.
509 ROWAND AVENUE
509 Rowand Avenue, Glendora, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
680 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent. Kitchens features granite and new cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Newly tiled shower and bath . Awesome yard for entertaining. NTN required and good credit required.
