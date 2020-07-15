/
3 bedroom apartments
449 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haddonfield, NJ
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
47 ESTAUGH AVENUE
47 Estaugh Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
Great single family home in the Elizabeth Haddon Section of Historic Haddonfield. 4-5 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths. Walking distance to all the schools and downtown. 2 car detached garage. Tenant must have renter's insurance.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
33 HERITAGE ROAD
33 Heritage Road, Haddonfield, NJ
Great rental in Haddonfield. All newly refinished with a large addition. Finished basement.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
717 WOOD LANE
717 Wood Lane, Haddonfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1702 sqft
Welcome to 717 Wood Lane in Historic Haddonfield! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features the best of both worlds: original wide plank wood floors and exposed brick with modern amenities! Enter the house through the broad front porch
Results within 1 mile of Haddonfield
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1355 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
139 PARK PLACE
139 Park Place, Audubon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1985 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 1st floor unit in Audubon Manor. This 2 bedroom features a den which could be used as a 3rd bedroom, an oversized dining room, and garage space! The screened in porch is a wonderful sitting area on this quiet street.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.
Results within 5 miles of Haddonfield
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
11 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
9 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1750 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Bowers Ave
139 Bowers Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Will be available in November 2019. Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5900536)
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1461 Wildwood Ave
1461 Wildwood Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 beds 1bath FULLY ELECTRIC HOUSE - Amazing 3 beds 1bath FULLY ELECTRIC HOUSE No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795467)
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
21 W 5TH AVE
21 West 5th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Cape Cod totally renovated n 2019 in the cozy, quiet neighborhood of Runnemede. Close to major highways, 295 the NJ Turnpike, Black Horse Pike for shopping, healthcare and transportation. Please come take a look.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
403 N FILMORE STREET
403 North Filmore Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
This twin home is for rent and close to the waterfront and Walt Whitman Bridge. Also accessible to major roadways and public transportation. Easy access to Philadelphia or shore points.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
221 KINGS CROFT
221 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 221 KINGS CROFT in Cherry Hill Mall. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
48 BUTTONWOOD RD
48 Buttonwood Rd, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Welcome to beautiful upgraded 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Townhome in Voorhees. Steps away is your open concept kitchen and dining space . This spacious freshly updated home has a lot to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
422 NICHOLSON ROAD
422 Nicholson Road, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
The Gloucester City home you've been searching for is available for rent! Come check out this beautifully-kept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD
215 East Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ
Welcome home to this charming bungalow! This home in Runnemede Garden is bright and spacious, features 4 Bedrooms and has so much character! Laminate floors, ceramic tile and replacement windows are just a few updates that freshen up this home
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3062 ALABAMA ROAD
3062 Alabama Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Check out this beautiful brick unit 3 bedrooms 1 bath two-story home! Included is a full basement and a fenced backyard! This beautiful home is also up for sale MLS NJCD390422! Let's go before it's too late!
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1415 Park Blvd
1415 Park Boulevard, Camden, NJ
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home in located in Parkside. New kitchen New bath New appliances Gas heat Spacious open floor plan We will consider section 8. Rent $1,350 1.5 months security required.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
142 JOY STREET
142 Joy Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1028 sqft
Newly renovated row home in Gloucester City. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted throughout. New laminate flooring in the dining room and living room. Carpets have been steam cleaned.New refrigerator, washer and dryer.
