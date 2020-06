Amenities

Nice 4 Bedroom Apartment for rent in good location! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Down the street from Landmark Bar & Rowan University, 1 Block from food stores on Delsea Drive, close to downtown Glassboro & Rowan Blvd, and minutes to 322 & Highway 55. Huge Kitchen and huge backyard (1/2 acre). Those attending or attended Rowan are encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosignor in order to rent. You and/or your cosignor's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month. VIDEO WALKTHROUGH- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-1Jjl9UuO0