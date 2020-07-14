Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt. 37, the Garden State Parkway, fine dining and shopping. Come see why we are the gem of Ocean County.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: First Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Call for details!
Dogs
fee: $150
rent: $50 per month
Cats
fee: $150
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Emerald Apartments have any available units?
Emerald Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Emerald Apartments have?
Some of Emerald Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerald Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Emerald Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Apartments offers parking.
Does Emerald Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Emerald Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Apartments have a pool?
No, Emerald Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Emerald Apartments have accessible units?
No, Emerald Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Emerald Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Emerald Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Emerald Apartments has units with air conditioning.