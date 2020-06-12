/
2 bedroom apartments
91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
2011 Waters Edge Drive
2011 Waters Edge Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
Move right into this 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit Condo which features a new Kitchen with new cabinets, countertop & Stainless steel appliances * Enjoy your breakfast/dinner nook offset to the kitchen overlooking beautiful scenic and peaceful water
906 Rio Grande Drive
906 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.
34 Dover Walk
34 Dover Walk, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 34 Dover Walk in Toms River. View photos, descriptions and more!
33 Turnberry Circle
33 Turnberry Circle, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
Beautiful rental, hardwood floors through out, two full updated baths, large closets and plenty of room for storage in basement. Quiet community with pool access. Close to shopping and restaurants.
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
806 Conifer Street
806 Conifer Street, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
EXCELLENT RENTAL, DOWNTOWN TOMS RIVER 2 BRS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH, GORGEOUS HARD WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS RESTAURANTS AND MORE, OWNER IS UNCLE OF LISTING AGENT.
15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs.
750 Fischer Boulevard
750 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch. There is new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets. Beautiful floors throughout the home.
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.
Results within 1 mile of Toms River
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.
24 Milton Drive
24 Milton Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Senior 55+ upscale living at the Renaissance. Raphael model - over 1800 square feet - on the pond. New landscaping, freshly painted.
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets and opens up to the living room.
130 Eleanor Road
130 Eleanor Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Raphael Model Plus Sun Room @ Upscale Adult Community with many Amenities in a most desirable area. Hot Water Baseboard Heat, Indoor & Outdoor Pools fitness center, billiards,and Computer/library room. Clubhouse has a Deli for takeout and Catering.
208 Laurel Drive
208 Laurel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
725 sqft
Cute ranch-style home in desirable residential section in Bayville just a few blocks from marina and park. Enjoy the backyard complete with in-ground pool, patio, large storage shed and double fencing. This 2 bedroom house will not disappoint.
Holiday City-Berkeley
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
Results within 5 miles of Toms River
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
30 Portebello Rd
30 Portebello Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Adult Community 55+ - Property Id: 292913 Beautiful corner brick front house. Too many extras to list. Lovely community with resort style pool, tennis courts and bacci Must be 55+ to rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Long driveway. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Tenant pays all utilities, sewer and water.
